    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with "Murph" workout [Image 1 of 6]

    Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with &quot;Murph&quot; workout

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Serrano, 75th Security Forces Squadron, briefs participants of a "Murph" workout at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 23, 2025. The "Murph" workout is commonly performed by military units, law enforcement agencies, and individuals around Memorial Day and throughout the year to honor the sacrifices of those who have served. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9070070
    VIRIN: 250523-F-OD616-1001
    Resolution: 7757x5171
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    This work, Hill AFB Security Forces Squadron honors fallen service members with "Murph" workout [Image 6 of 6], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HILL AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    75th Security Forces Squadron
    75th SFS
    Murph workout

