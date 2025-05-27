Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and medical personnel from various nations pose for a group photo during the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 20, 2025. This year’s EAMNE theme, “Forging Future Frontiers: Enhancing Joint Military Healthcare Innovation with Global Partners,” aimed to enhance collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and its partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)