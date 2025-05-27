Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. service members and medical personnel from various nations pose for a group photo during the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 20, 2025. This year’s EAMNE theme, “Forging Future Frontiers: Enhancing Joint Military Healthcare Innovation with Global Partners,” aimed to enhance collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and its partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 05:33
    Photo ID: 9069247
    VIRIN: 250520-F-GH688-1219
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    USAFE
    AFAFRICA
    EAMNE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download