Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

U.S. Airmen and nursing personnel from partner nations work together during a training exercise at the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 23, 2025. The training exercises strengthened critical hands-on skills while also enhancing collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and its partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)