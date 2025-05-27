U.S. Airmen and nursing personnel from partner nations work together during a training exercise at the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 23, 2025. The training exercises strengthened critical hands-on skills while also enhancing collaboration and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and its partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
This work, Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
