U.S. Air Force Maj. Keshia Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center primary care flight commander, works with teammates during a training exercise at the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 23, 2025. The EAMNE provided an opportunity to promote interoperability while strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9069229
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-GH688-1323
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
No keywords found.