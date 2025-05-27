Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Keshia Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center primary care flight commander, works with teammates during a training exercise at the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 23, 2025. The EAMNE provided an opportunity to promote interoperability while strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)