Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Keshia Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center primary care flight commander, works with teammates during a training exercise at the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 23, 2025. The EAMNE provided an opportunity to promote interoperability while strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 05:33
    Photo ID: 9069229
    VIRIN: 250523-F-GH688-1323
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference
    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military medical professionals come together for the European-African Military Nursing Exchange conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    USAFE
    AFAFRICA
    EAMNE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download