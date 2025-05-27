Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Yeoman 1st Class Amanda Atoigue, from Antioch, California, updates a personnel tracker board aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 28, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 03:51
    Photo ID: 9069109
    VIRIN: 250528-N-AS506-1119
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Administration Updates Tracker Board [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Administration
    USS Gridley
    Yeoman
    Deployment
    Personnel Tracker

