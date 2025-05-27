Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill [Image 13 of 14]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman Fireman Aaron Hogan, from Granbury, Texas, practices applying a jubilee patch during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 28, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 03:51
    VIRIN: 250528-N-AS506-2557
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Gridley Damage Control Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

