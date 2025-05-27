Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Firearms Training [Image 11 of 14]

    USS Gridley Firearms Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A Sailor trains on the proper handling of the Mark 18 Mod 0 Carbine on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 27, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 03:51
    Photo ID: 9069106
    VIRIN: 250527-N-AS506-1512
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Firearms Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gridley
    Firearms Training
    Deployment
    GM
    Mark 18 Mod 0 Carbine

