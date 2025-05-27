Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command hosts reception dinner at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Africa Command hosts reception dinner at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, right, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, The Adjutant General, Nebraska National Guard, have a discussion during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, May 27, 2025.


    U.S. National Guard leaders attended the State Partnership Program (SPP) Adjutant General Conference during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2025 to integrate states with combatant commands’ strategies and share best practices.


    The ACHOD 2025 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

