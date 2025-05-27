U.S. Africa Command hosts reception dinner at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, right, and Kenya Defence Forces Brig. Gen. Richard Mwanzia, Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy, have a discussion during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, May 27, 2025. The ACHOD 2025 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)