    U.S. Africa Command hosts reception dinner at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Africa Command hosts reception dinner at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Armed Forces of Senegal Lt. Gen. Mbaye Cissé, Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Senegal, right, and Congolese Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Guy Blanchard Okoi, Chief of Defence Force, pose for a photo during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, May 27, 2025. The ACHOD 2025 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

