George Washington conducts fueling-at-sea with Badlands Trader

Sailors, assigned to deck department, prepare the phone and distance line on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) before a fueling-at-sea with Military Sealift Command chartered ship motor tanker Badlands Trader while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9068892
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-CU716-1032
|Resolution:
|2643x3700
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
