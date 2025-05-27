Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington conducts fueling-at-sea with Badlands Trader [Image 1 of 4]

    George Washington conducts fueling-at-sea with Badlands Trader

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Emily Nutt, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to weapons department’s armory division, prepares to fire a shot-line on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) before a fueling-at-sea with Military Sealift Command chartered ship motor tanker Badlands Trader while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 21:50
    Photo ID: 9068890
    VIRIN: 250528-N-CU716-1112
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Pacific Ocean
    FDNF
    CVN73
    FAS
    Badlands Trader

