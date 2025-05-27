George Washington conducts fueling-at-sea with Badlands Trader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Emily Nutt, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to weapons department’s armory division, prepares to fire a shot-line on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) before a fueling-at-sea with Military Sealift Command chartered ship motor tanker Badlands Trader while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)