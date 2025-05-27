Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60S DECK LANDING

    MH-60S DECK LANDING

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Riley Patterson 

    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious landing dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) safely navigate the flight deck after chock and chaining an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Attack Squadron (HSC) 26 in preparation for a personnel and cargo transfer. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Riley Patterson)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 19:11
    Photo ID: 9068674
    VIRIN: 250518-N-LC108-2030
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: US
    This work, MH-60S DECK LANDING [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Riley Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SMALL ARMS TRAINING
    MH-60S DECK LANDING
    MH-60S DECK LANDING

