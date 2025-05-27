MH-60S DECK LANDING

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Attack Squadron (HSC) 26, prepares to land on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious landing dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Riley Patterson)