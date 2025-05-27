Local Soldiers push their endurance, for four days, throughout the Memorial Day weekend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Roxanne Zadlo, Sgt. First Class Dora Uwudia, Master Sgt. Laroy Warren, Staff Sgt. Raschelle Barnes, Sgt. 1st Class Grainne Battell and her husband, Andrew Gale, pause for a photo at the 11th annual Chicago Veteran’s Ruck March, May 23, 2025. The 20-mile ruck march began and ended at Dawes Park in Evanston, Illinois.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)