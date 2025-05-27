Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Soldiers push their endurance, for four days, throughout the Memorial Day weekend [Image 3 of 3]

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    From left to right, Roxanne Zadlo, Sgt. First Class Dora Uwudia, Master Sgt. Laroy Warren, Staff Sgt. Raschelle Barnes, Sgt. 1st Class Grainne Battell and her husband, Andrew Gale, pause for a photo at the 11th annual Chicago Veteran’s Ruck March, May 23, 2025. The 20-mile ruck march began and ended at Dawes Park in Evanston, Illinois.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

