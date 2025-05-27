Local Soldiers push their endurance, for four days, throughout the Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO - “During the ruck march, you think about your journey as a Soldier, and you think about individuals that are no longer here and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Master Sgt. Laroy Warren, G1 Non-commissioned Officer-In-Charge, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command.



Soldiers assigned to the 85th USARSC headquarters participated in the 11th Annual Chicago Veterans Ruck March which stepped off from Dawes Park in Evanston, May 23, 2025, and kicked off a series of events that tested their physical endurance across the Memorial Day weekend.



“This is my third year participating in the Chicago Veteran’s 20-mile Ruck March. This is the event that kicks off Memorial Day weekend,” said Warren.



According to the 24-year Army Reserve veteran, he and his team took on the 4-day weekend of challenges in honor of all fallen heroes.



“We start with the ruck march on Friday. Saturday is the Soldier Field 10-miler (in Chicago). Sunday is the Memorial 5K in Barrington. And to close it out on Monday, in Naperville, we will conduct the Murph Challenge which honors Lt. Michael Murphy,” said Warren. “It’s a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats and a one-mile run. You can do it with a weighted vest. All of the events here are in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Every event supports the military, Veterans and those who support the military. This is how I enjoy my four days off.”



It was also the third 20-mile ruck march for Roxanne Zadlo, who is currently assigned as the 85th USARSC G-1 human resources officer.



“I really think it’s the people and the purpose of the event that brings me out here. It’s the awareness of suicide prevention among our veteran population. And Memorial Day is where we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Zadlo, who has 29 years of Army Reserve service.



Community members, Like Glenn Granat of Lemont, Illinois, have participated in the ruck march every year since it began. He served as an infantryman with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division from 1975-1978.



“When this ruck march began, there was only about 30 people. I feel like I’m with 1000 of my best friends. Everything we have here is because someone is protecting it. A lot of military personnel never come home,” he said.



Glenn Elmore of Grayslake, Illinois served as a gunner’s mate for nine years in the U.S. Navy.



“I’ve done the ruck march for the last five years. When it starts to get hard during the march I think about the sacrifices of our military personnel and the mental health struggles of military veterans. On Memorial Day, I reflect on the freedoms that we have and that’s because of the sacrifices of others. We’re the greatest country in the world and it’s all because of the people that died for us that we have these freedoms,” said Elmore.



The ruck march also supports physical readiness for Soldiers due to the challenge of completing a 20-mile ruck march.



“This is my first ruck march in Chicago or anywhere else,” said Sgt. 1st Class Dora Uwudia, Medical Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer, 85th USARSC, with four years of service in the Active Guard and Reserve program. “I’m looking forward to the physical challenge and testing my endurance. We must keep working hard to stay medically ready. An event like this supports our physical readiness, mental health readiness and socializing with your teammates is also a bonus.”



Upon completion of the ruck march, Warren shared some guidance that he uses for himself before every big event.



“I don’t count myself out. I always say, let me try before I count myself out. Give yourself a chance,” said Warren. “I know I’m not going to quit. I always tell people that run with me to finish the race. I’m not going to stop because it gets a little harder. No matter how hard the road or how tough the path, I’m going to keep going. Everything is reachable. You just have to go get it.”

