Local Soldiers push their endurance, for four days, throughout the Memorial Day weekend

Master Sgt. Laroy Warren, G1 Non-commissioned Officer-In-Charge, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, checks in before the start of the 11th Annual Chicago Veterans Ruck March, May 23, 2025. The 20-mile ruck march was the first of four events Warren and his 85th USARSC teammates took part in during the Memorial Day weekend to honor and support the Nation’s fallen heroes. He has served 24 years in the Army Reserve.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)