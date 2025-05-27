Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait in Blue [Image 9 of 9]

    Portrait in Blue

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Samuel Smith, 96th Weather Squadron, recently completed his ceremonial guardsman tour with the Eglin Air Force Base Honor Guard. Smith finished off his tour as the head instructor for the recently-concluded Honor Guard training course, which held its graduation April 25, 2025. The 26-year-old served as the lead in a funeral detail with his trainees just days after they completed training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9066790
    VIRIN: 250410-F-OC707-2000
    Resolution: 5440x4104
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Portrait in Blue [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

