Portrait in Blue

Senior Airman Samuel Smith, 96th Weather Squadron, recently completed his ceremonial guardsman tour with the Eglin Air Force Base Honor Guard. Smith finished off his tour as the head instructor for the recently-concluded Honor Guard training course, which held its graduation April 25, 2025. The 26-year-old served as the lead in a funeral detail with his trainees just days after they completed training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)