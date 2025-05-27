Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portrait in Blue [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Portrait in Blue

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Gage Gardner, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is a ceremonial guardsman with Eglin Air Force Base Honor Guard. The 23-year-old Arizona native served as class leader for the recently-graduated class of 11 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9066759
    VIRIN: 250505-F-OC707-9005
    Resolution: 3000x2447
    Size: 988.01 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait in Blue [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue
    Portrait in Blue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    air force
    96 TW
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download