Portrait in Blue

Staff Sgt. Ryan Ranalli, 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron, is an ceremonial guardsman with Eglin Air Force Base Honor Guard. The 29-year-old Florida native completed honor guard training April 25 as the only NCO in a class of 11 Airmen. It is his second tour of duty in Honor Guard, also serving on Tyndall AFB team in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
