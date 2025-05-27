Sailors man helm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Seaman Raven Murchison, from Trenton, North Carolina, trains Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Douglas, from Brunswick, Maine, in the operation of the helm of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)