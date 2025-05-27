Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor stands watch [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor stands watch

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Ensign Nolan Jacobs, from Houlton, Maine, stands watch on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9066365
    VIRIN: 250512-N-AM483-1045
    Resolution: 2458x3687
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor stands watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor collects visual information
    Sailor stands watch
    Sailors man helm
    Sailor conducts hydrostatic test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Sailors
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download