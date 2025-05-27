Sailor collects visual information

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christian Sabeniano, from Olongapo, Philippines, takes a photo of a surface contact as a member of the Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)