    Behind the Scenes, Ahead of the Mission: Tech. Sgt. Norris Leads Logistical Lifeline [Image 4 of 4]

    Behind the Scenes, Ahead of the Mission: Tech. Sgt. Norris Leads Logistical Lifeline

    GERMANY

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Norris, A4RM supply liaison assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, installs shelves in a storage container at Husterhoeh Kaserne, Germany. Norris supports the wing’s logistics operations, ensuring equipment is properly managed to sustain mission readiness across forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

