Date Taken: 05.18.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 03:44 Photo ID: 9066152 VIRIN: 250519-Z-DV347-1023 Resolution: 4033x2683 Size: 4.85 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Behind the Scenes, Ahead of the Mission: Tech. Sgt. Norris Leads Logistical Lifeline [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.