Behind the Scenes, Ahead of the Mission

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – In a high-tempo environment where logistics can mean the difference between mission success and delay, Tech. Sgt. Zachary Norris, the A4RM supply liaison assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, proves every day that determination, leadership and a little outside-the-box thinking go a long way.

Deployed to Ramstein Air Base from the 110th Wing in Battle Creek, Michigan, Norris serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge of supply for the 406th AEW. He has been tasked with the complex challenge of managing the redistribution and disposition of equipment following the U.S. military’s 2024 withdrawal from Niger.

“He’s been given a significant task to maintain an accurate inventory of equipment assets awaiting disposition,” said Lt. Col. Kurt Steinmetz, director of A4 for the 406th AEW. “This process requires continued careful planning and coordination to ensure a smooth and secure transition of assets.”

As the A4RM supply liaison, Norris leads the effort to assess which equipment can be repurposed within the 406th AEW to support missions at forward operating locations. For items that cannot be used downrange, Norris works directly with Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, or DLA-DS, to ensure property is reassigned across the government or responsibly disposed of—maximizing return on investment and minimizing cost.

“German laws and DLA rules are way different than stateside,” Norris said. “So, we’re relearning the process while working under tight deadlines. Some days it feels like wrangling cats, with 15 different projects happening at once—but the team here has been nothing short of amazing.”

That team includes fellow supply professionals Tech. Sgt. Kaleena Clark and Staff Sgt. Nidia Borboa, whom Norris credits with helping navigate the mission’s fast pace.

For Norris, logistics is more than a job—it’s a source of pride.

“My biggest satisfaction comes from seeing a project through and getting people taken care of—especially when it’s something outside of normal operations,” Said Norris. “I want to be the NCO my leadership and coworkers can count on to get things done.”

Born in Wichita, Kansas, and raised in Michigan, Norris comes from a proud military family. His father served 42 years, including time as an airborne rigger in Vietnam before continuing his service in the National Guard, where he worked as a rigger and then a machinist. His aunt is a retired Army major general.

“I’m just trying to carry on my name and make them proud,” he said.

When he’s not managing multimillion-dollar equipment inventories, Norris enjoys the outdoors. He hunts whitetail deer and competes in marksmanship using both firearms and bows. He lives in Charlotte, Michigan, with his wife and their two pets: Ellie Mae, a pit bull, and Licorice, a cat.

“His attitude and performance reflect his commitment to excellence and are a testament to his vital role in supporting the overall success of the 406th AEW mission,” said Steinmetz.

