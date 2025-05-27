USACE Far East District bids farewell to a legend: Choe Kwang-kyu retires after 48 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After an extraordinary 48-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), Choe Kwang-kyu bids farewell to federal service at a retirement ceremony held on May 21, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. To those who have worked alongside him, Choe is far more than a colleague—he is a cornerstone of the FED family. Many describe him as a “superhero of the FED dream team,” always willing to offer guidance, support, and quiet wisdom. Choe’s colleagues, mentees, and friends, expressed they will long remember his professionalism, humility, and unwavering dedication to the mission. (US Army photo by Kim Chong-yun)