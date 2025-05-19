USACE Far East District bids farewell to a legend: Choe Kwang-kyu retires after 48 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After an extraordinary 48-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), Choe Kwang-kyu bids farewell to federal service at a retirement ceremony held on May 21, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. David Chai, FED Deputy District Engineer, presented Choe with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal at the event. He has also been approved to receive the Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal. Presented by the U.S. Army Engineer Association, the de Fleury Medal is named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French engineer who served with distinction in the Continental Army. (US Army photo by Kim Chong-yun)