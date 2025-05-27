USACE Far East District bids farewell to a legend: Choe Kwang-kyu retires after 48 years of service

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | After an extraordinary 48-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far...... read more read more Photo By Chong Yun Kim | After an extraordinary 48-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), Choe Kwang-kyu bids farewell to federal service at a retirement ceremony held on May 21, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. To those who have worked alongside him, Choe is far more than a colleague—he is a cornerstone of the FED family. Many describe him as a “superhero of the FED dream team,” always willing to offer guidance, support, and quiet wisdom. Choe’s colleagues, mentees, and friends, expressed they will long remember his professionalism, humility, and unwavering dedication to the mission. (US Army photo by Kim Chong-yun) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – After an extraordinary 48-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), Choe Kwang-kyu, Special Advisor to the Engineering Division Chief, is bidding farewell to federal service. Current and former colleagues celebrated his retirement with him on May 21, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.



To those who have worked alongside him, Choe is far more than a colleague—he is a pillar of the district. Many describe him as a “superhero of the FED dream team,” always ready with guidance, support, and quiet wisdom.



“Mr. Choe has been an invaluable member of our team, serving with dedication and integrity,” said Sarah Woo, Engineering Division Chief. “His tireless support, wise counsel, and steadfast commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact.”



His hands-on leadership on notable projects such as the Dragon Hill Lodge and Osan Air Base’s second runway reflects his belief in the power of clear communication and rigorous documentation for successful project execution.



48 Years, Two Divisions, One Remarkable Journey



Choe began his journey with FED in 1977 as a Junior Design Engineer in the Design Branch. From his earliest days, he demonstrated a deep understanding of civil engineering and a steadfast commitment to service.



Over his first 16 years at FED, he rose to the position of Senior Design Engineer before transitioning in 1993 to the Cost Estimating Section, where he served as a Cost Estimator and Project Coordinator. His career continued to evolve with a 13-year tenure in the Construction Division as a Contract Negotiator.



"The District's success was due in no small part to [his] hard work, team-building skills, and dedication," said George Ward, Former FED Construction Division Chief.



In 2009, Choe returned to the Engineering Division, eventually serving as Chief of the Design Management Section. The role showcased his leadership, vision, and engineering insight. This led to his final position to conclude his career: Special Advisor to the Engineering Division Chief.



"[His] many years of service and professional knowledge greatly contributed to our success and to national security on the Korean Peninsula,” said Richard Schiavoni, Former FED Engineering Division Chief.



Throughout his career, Choe played a critical role well beyond the walls of FED, contributing to both national and international missions with distinction. He assisted civil design efforts for the Honolulu District (1989), supported FEMA disaster recovery missions in Guam (1991) and Los Angeles (1994), and led construction contract negotiations in Honolulu (2005) and Albuquerque (2008).



"When called into action, everything was unfamiliar - the people, the place, the work, even some of the food; so, it was like an adventure, and we had to be really resourceful,” he recalled. “It was also interesting to meet so many different people and rewarding to be able to help them.”



Among his proudest achievements, Choe cites his role in implementing ISO 9001:2000-certified Quality Management Systems and being the first Korean National employee to attend the Army Management Staff College. These milestones reflect both his pioneering spirit and his commitment to raising the standard for those who would follow in his footsteps.



“Back to Basics!”



When asked what advice he would give to future generations of FED engineers, Choe answered “I believe mastering the fundamentals is key to building long-term expertise and success,” he said.



And, he added with humility, “I have one regret—I could have done better.”



This sentiment perfectly captures the spirit of a man whose career was driven by the desire to always grow, improve, and serve.



During the retirement ceremony, long-time colleague Yi Yong-ho, Supervisory Civil Engineer, FED Construction Division, reflected on their time together:



“I met Mr. Choe in 1979 at FED and we have worked together for 46 years—as a colleague, friend, and most of all, as mentor and mentee. He was a model of professionalism and support. I’ll always remember the time we shared at the Dongdaemun FED compound.”



As Choe enters retirement, he plans to spend quality time with his wife—who faithfully prepared his breakfast for over 40 years—and his two grandchildren. Though he jokes that it will be a real challenge to meet his wife’s high housekeeping standards, it's clear he looks forward to this next chapter with optimism and gratitude.



Choe’s retirement marks the close of a remarkable chapter – one defined by unwavering dedication, technical excellence, and lasting relationships. His contributions have left an indelible mark on FED’s history and culture as his legacy continues to inspire generations of Far East District employees to come.