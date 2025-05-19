MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. David A. Beard, a native of New York and a cyberspace operations officer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives a promotion warrant to Master Sgt. Timothy Gastonguay, a native of Maine and a cyberspace warfare chief with 3d MLR, during a promotion ceremony at the USS Missouri on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. Master Sgt. Gastonguay was promoted to the rank of master gunnery sergeant. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)
05.22.2025
05.27.2025
|9065920
|250522-M-VW647-1082
|5322x3548
|1.04 MB
HAWAII, US
|3
|0
