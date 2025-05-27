Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Timothy Gastonguay, a native of Maine and a cyberspace warfare chief with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, is promoted to the rank of master gunnery sergeant at the USS Missouri on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. Master Gunnery Sergeants are technical experts in their specific military occupational specialty and serve as subject matter experts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9065914
    VIRIN: 250522-M-VW647-1010
    Resolution: 5955x3970
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Force Design
    FightNow
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download