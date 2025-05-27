MSgt Gastonguay promotes to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Timothy Gastonguay, a native of Maine and a cyberspace warfare chief with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, is promoted to the rank of master gunnery sergeant at the USS Missouri on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. Master Gunnery Sergeants are technical experts in their specific military occupational specialty and serve as subject matter experts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)