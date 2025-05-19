Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Establishes Command and Control During QUART [Image 6 of 6]

    15th MEU Establishes Command and Control During QUART

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 5, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, attend a commander’s update brief inside a simulated landing force operations center during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 27, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges)

