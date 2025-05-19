15th MEU Establishes Command and Control During QUART

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 5, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, attend a commander’s update brief inside a simulated landing force operations center during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 27, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges)