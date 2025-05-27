Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Establishes Command and Control During QUART [Image 1 of 6]

    15th MEU Establishes Command and Control During QUART

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Perezalmonte, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aligns a multi-mission terminal to asatellite at a simulated landing force operations center during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 27, 2025. The multi-mission terminal is used to securely establish communication networks in command control environment. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. Perezalmonte is a New York native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9065842
    VIRIN: 250527-M-PO838-1038
    Resolution: 5247x3939
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    communication
    satellite
    15th MEU
    Integration
    Amphibious
    QUART 25.3

