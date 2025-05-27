15th MEU Establishes Command and Control During QUART

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Perezalmonte, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establishes communications on a multi-mission terminal at a simulated landing force operations center during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 27, 2025. The multi-mission terminal is used to securely establish communication networks in command control environments. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. Perezalmonte is New York native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)