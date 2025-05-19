Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indianapolis Namesake Visit May 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    Indianapolis Namesake Visit May 2025

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Farmer 

    USS INDIANAPOLIS

    INDIANAPOLIS (May 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Matthew Arndt (left), CMDCM Darrell Shelton, Ens. Brian Furey, FCC Brian Campbell and EM1 Erica Hayes (right) pose for a selfie with Indycar all American Santino Ferrucci (center) during a namesake visit to Indianapolis, IN. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Control Chief Petty Officer Brian Campbell/Released.)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 9064962
    VIRIN: 250518-N-HN852-1670
    Resolution: 660x495
    Size: 96.92 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    This work, Indianapolis Namesake Visit May 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by CPO William Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

