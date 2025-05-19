INDIANAPOLIS (May 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Matthew Arndt (left) and crew pose for a selfie with world renowned Formula 1 legend Mario Andretti (center) during a namesake visit to Indianapolis, IN. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Control Chief Petty Officer Brian Campbell/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9064961
|VIRIN:
|250518-N-HN852-4379
|Resolution:
|660x495
|Size:
|120.31 KB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indianapolis Namesake Visit May 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by CPO William Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.