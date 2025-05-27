USS Indianapolis Namesake Memorial Visit

USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17) SAILORS PARTICIPATE IN NAMESAKE’S VISIT



By Ens. Brian Furey



INDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 16, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) visited their ship’s namesake city May 16-19, 2025.



During the visit, Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, USS Indianapolis’ Commanding Officer, Command Master Chief Darrell Shelton, Ens. Brian Furey, Chief Fire Controlman Brian Campbell, and Electricians Mate First Class Erica Hayes represented USS Indianapolis by attending and participating in local events and volunteer projects, to include visiting Daughters of the American Revolution conference, meeting local citizens, and touring attractions in the Indianapolis area.



Highlighting the trip, the five Sailors attended an Indianapolis Indians baseball game at Victory Field. “It was an unforgettable memory shared with unforgettable people,” said Hayes. “I am truly grateful to the great citizens of Indianapolis for their unparalleled hospitality and support.”



During the trip, the Sailors met with veterans at Thomas and Skinner, Inc., where they exchanged stories and experiences from their years of service. They also visited the Indiana Department of Corrections Industries, gaining insight into how vocational programs assist in rehabilitation efforts.



“Indianapolis was an amazing experience, it is a hard-working, blue-collar city, and the local citizens are truly proud of what they build and accomplish,” said Campbell. “Thank you to the citizens of Indianapolis for welcoming me on my first day—I am grateful and humbled by your kindness.”



The Sailors were given personal tours, led by veteran mayors, of historic locations around the city, including the Daughters of the American Revolution headquarters, Ladder 25 at the Indianapolis Fire Department, and the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they met racing legend Mario Andretti, and current Indycar Drivers Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Santino Ferrucci.



“It was an honor to represent the crew of USS Indianapolis, and the people of Indiana could not have been more hospitable,” said Shelton. “I am truly humbled and grateful to such a welcoming and inspirational community.”



On the final days of their visit, the Sailors paid tribute at the USS Indianapolis (CA-35) Memorial, reflecting on the legacy and sacrifice of those who served aboard the historic WWII vessel.



“I am excited to bring my team here to experience the wonderful Hoosier hospitality and learn firsthand about the rich history of the city of Indianapolis and its deep ties to naval history,” said Arndt. “We are always grateful for the opportunity to continue strengthening our relationship between city of Indianapolis and our Indianapolis. The number of once-in-a-lifetime moments we have on these trips is too numerous to count.”



USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) commissioned on Oct. 26, 2019, and visiting the ship’s namesake city has become an experience that our Sailors look forward to.



LCS class ships are designed to defeat growing threats in the coastal water space. They are lethal, adaptable, and mission focused. The U.S. Navy’s ability to operate anywhere at any time is essential. USS Indianapolis, like other ships in her class, are designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities including advanced sensors and missiles. LCS speed, strength, and versatility make it a critical tool to help Sailors achieve their missions. USS Indianapolis is the first and only Littoral Combat Ship to receive the Combat Action Ribbon.



USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2025 Date Posted: 05.29.2025 10:18 Story ID: 499160 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Indianapolis Namesake Memorial Visit, by CPO William Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.