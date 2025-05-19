USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250526-N-CK669-1009 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Cmdr. Bill Golden, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) Blue Crew, gives a tour of the mine countermeasures unmanned surface vehicle in the mission bay to a delegation of officials from the Bahrain Defence Force in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)