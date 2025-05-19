250526-N-CK669-1009 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Cmdr. Bill Golden, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) Blue Crew, gives a tour of the mine countermeasures unmanned surface vehicle in the mission bay to a delegation of officials from the Bahrain Defence Force in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9064194
|VIRIN:
|250526-N-CK669-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.