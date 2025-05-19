Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Arrives In Bahrain [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Canberra Arrives In Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250526-N-CK669-1006 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Sideboys render honors as a U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate pipes on Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force, as he crosses the quarterdeck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 11:13
    VIRIN: 250526-N-CK669-1006
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    This work, USS Canberra Arrives In Bahrain [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    5th Fleet
    USS Canberra

