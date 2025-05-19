250526-N-CK669-1006 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Sideboys render honors as a U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate pipes on Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force, as he crosses the quarterdeck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 11:13
|Photo ID:
|9064185
|VIRIN:
|250526-N-CK669-1006
|Resolution:
|3991x3243
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Canberra Arrives In Bahrain [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.