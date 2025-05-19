USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250526-N-CK669-1006 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Sideboys render honors as a U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate pipes on Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force, as he crosses the quarterdeck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)