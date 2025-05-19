USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250526-N-CK669-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, observes as Cmdr. Bill Golden, center, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) Blue Crew, gives a tour of the ship’s bridge to a delegation of officials from the Bahrain Defence Force in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)