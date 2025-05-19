Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250526-N-CK669-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, observes as Cmdr. Bill Golden, center, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) Blue Crew, gives a tour of the ship’s bridge to a delegation of officials from the Bahrain Defence Force in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

