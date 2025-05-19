250526-N-CK669-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 26, 2025) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, observes as Cmdr. Bill Golden, center, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) Blue Crew, gives a tour of the ship’s bridge to a delegation of officials from the Bahrain Defence Force in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9064193
|VIRIN:
|250526-N-CK669-1008
|Resolution:
|7647x5098
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Canberra Arrives in Bahrain [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.