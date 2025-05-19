KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and ROKMC conduct key leader engagement

Brig. Gen. Kim Sooyong, Deputy Division Commander, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, exchange a coin during KAMANDAG 9 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9063547
|VIRIN:
|250527-M-WW851-1004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.32 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
