KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and ROKMC conduct key leader engagement

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, left, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, presents a plaque to Brig. Gen. Kim Sooyong and 1st Lt. Jeong Hae-geon, both with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, during KAMANDAG 9 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)