    KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and ROKMC conduct key leader engagement [Image 5 of 5]

    KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and ROKMC conduct key leader engagement

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Capt. John Fischer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Brig. Gen. Kim Sooyong, Deputy Division Commander, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, left, presents a memento to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, during KAMANDAG 9 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and ROKMC conduct key leader engagement [Image 5 of 5], by CPT John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

