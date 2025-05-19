Ensign Nathan McDougall, from Steilacoom, Washington, employs the use of a stadimeter sextant on the portside bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) to mark the distance to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) before a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, May 5, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9063459
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-AM483-1103
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Uses Stadimeter [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.