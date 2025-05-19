Sailor Uses Signal Paddles

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Amaia Cantu, from El Paso, Texas, receives a message to pass using signal paddles to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, May 5, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
