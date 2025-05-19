Sailor Teaches Sailor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster 1st Class Dillan Saunders, from Freeport, Bahamas, instructs Ensign Nathan McDougall, from Steilacoom, Washington, in the use of stadimeter sextant on the portside bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 5, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)