Blue Ridge Arrives in Wellington, New Zealand for the First Time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), greets Mr. David Gehrenbeck, Chargé d’affaires, U.S. Embassy New Zealand, during a welcome ceremony for Blue Ridge's arrival in Wellington, New Zealand during a scheduled port visit, May 16, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)