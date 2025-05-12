Blue Ridge Arrives in Wellington, New Zealand for the First Time

Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 16, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 16, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Wellington, New Zealand, for a scheduled port visit May 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook) see less | View Image Page

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Wellington, New Zealand for a port visit, May 17, 2025. This historic arrival marks the first time Blue Ridge has visited New Zealand as well as its capital city. The last two U.S Navy ships to visit Wellington were USS Howard (DDG 83) in 2021 and USS Sampson (DDG 102) in 2016.



During this port visit, leadership from the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship is scheduled to meet with their Kiwi counterparts and local leaders to discuss ways of improving operational readiness, advancing future military capabilities, and enhancing the U.S.-New Zealand bilateral relationship overall.



"This historic port visit by the USS Blue Ridge and our 7th Fleet team speaks to deep ties the United States and New Zealand share," said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Our partnership is rooted in our common values and respect, and our visit here represents an important opportunity for us to further strengthen the bond between our nations and our navies.”



In addition, Sailors from Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet are scheduled to participate in a series of in-port activities to include band performances, community relation events, ship tours, and touristic sightseeing. Wellington will also serve as a short stop for Blue Ridge as the ship brings fuel and supplies on board.



U.S. 7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



“We’re delighted to welcome the USS Blue Ridge and her crew to Aotearoa New Zealand,” says U.S. Chargé d'affaires, David Gehrenbeck. “The USCGC Midgett visited Wellington as recently as February and, over the past several years, the USS Howard and the USS Sampson have also been to New Zealand. These visits underscore the first-class working relationship between our defense forces. I’m confident the ship’s crew will enjoy experiencing the beauty of this country and connecting with the local community during their time here.”



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



