    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, right, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), greets Mr. David Gehrenbeck, left, Chargé d’affaires, U.S. Embassy New Zealand, and Royal New Zealand Navy Capt. Quentin Randall, assistant chief of navy-strategy and engagement, during a welcome ceremony for Blue Ridge's arrival in Wellington, New Zealand during a scheduled port visit, May 16, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 19:26
    VIRIN: 250516-N-FA353-1026
    Location: WELLINGTON, NZ
    This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Wellington, New Zealand for the First Time [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

